National

Prosecutors raid home of ex-schedule manager of former opposition leader Song

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 11:41       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 11:41
Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office (Herald DB)
Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office (Herald DB)

Prosecutors raided the home of a former schedule manager of Song Young-gil, an ex-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, on Friday in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the party's 2021 leadership election.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the home of the ex-aide, surnamed Lee, to seize evidence.

The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won ($74,161) to 20 main opposition lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.

Lee was in charge of managing Song's schedule around the time of the election.

Earlier this month, another former aide to Song was arrested in connection with the scandal on charges of involvement in the distribution of 67.5 million won of the total in collusion with other campaign officials to help get Song elected. (Yonhap)

