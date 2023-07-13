[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils summer eel course menu Gallery 7 at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents a summer lunch and dinner course menu featuring the traditional seasonal delicacy of eel, through Aug. 10. The four-course menu has been created by hotel chefs using seasonal ingredients. Chawanmushi -- a Japanese-style egg custard dish -- with lobster is followed by a fresh seasonal sashimi selection. The main course features cool soba noodles and eel over rice. The meal ends with dessert and a choice of tea or coffee. The menu is priced at 99,000 won for either lunch or dinner. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers special dessert promotion Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong's lobby lounge and bar, Lumiere, presents "La Sante" a special summer desert promotion featuring a French-style dessert and two types of healthful beverages throughout August. The promotion showcases ginseng eclair, which reinterprets the flavors of the traditional Korean ingredient. Guests can enjoy a selection of two beverages: house-blended white tea and kombucha lemonade. The dessert promotion is priced at 24,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 2184-7310.

Westin Josun Seoul presents special dinner with cognac Westin Josun Seoul's Lounge & Bar, located on the lobby floor, will host a special dinner event on July 20, featuring a selection of premium single malt and bourbon whiskies alongside their dinner course menu. The exclusive pairing dinner, organized monthly by the hotel, highlights an exquisite alcoholic beverage each month. The event will showcase a total of four beverages chosen by hotel chefs to complement the dinner course. On July 20, the spotlight will be on Remy Martin in addition to three other exceptional cognacs. The course menu includes beluga caviar and salmon tartare with brioche melba toast, summer croaker, Korean beef tenderloin and more. The promotion runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is priced at 270,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 317-0365.

Grand Hyatt Seoul presents 'Romantic Proposal' package The Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces its "Romantic Proposal" package for couples, prepared by the hotel's dedicated floral team and talented chefs. Inside the room, an enchanting neon sign that reads "Will you marry me" will be displayed, accompanied by a bottle of Champagne valued at 180,000 won. The room will be adorned with romantic candlelight decorations tailored to suit the preferences of guests. The hotel's pastry chef team will also offer a complimentary wedding dress-shaped cake. Guests can enjoy access to the outdoor pool as well. Reservations can be made until Dec. 24, with rooms available until Dec. 31. For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.