 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Vice defense minister visits S. Korean Akh unit in UAE

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:41       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:41
Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (2nd from left) tours South Korea's Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry)
Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (2nd from left) tours South Korea's Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry)

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul has visited a South Korean military contingent in the United Arab Emirates to encourage troops for their service there, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

Shin met with members of the Akh unit on Wednesday after he arrived in the country for talks with his Emirati counterpart, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, the previous day.

Launched in 2011, the Akh unit has been carrying out various missions in the country, including training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.

Shin told troops that their service in the UAE serves as the "sustenance" for the development of bilateral ties and asked them to complete their mission safely.

Shin will wrap up his six-day Middle East trip later in the day that also took him to Saudi Arabia. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114