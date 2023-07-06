June sets record with frequent thunder, lightning

The weather agency said Thursday that the month of June set a new record high for number of days with thunder and lightning strikes, while the monthly average temperature was the fourth warmest ever recorded.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, lightning struck 3.5 days across the country last month on average, surpassing the June average of 1.9 days.

The national average temperature last month was 22.3 degrees Celsius, marking the fourth-hottest June since 1973. The year 1973 is the standard for various climate records as it is the year when comprehensive weather observation networks were expanded across the country.

The average days of heat waves and tropical nights across the country in June were 0.9 and 0.1 day, respectively, higher than average for June -- 0.7 day of heat waves and no tropical nights. In particular, Seoul experienced tropical nights in June for a second consecutive year, after experiencing tropical nights in June for the first time last year.

Korea's definition for a tropical night is when the overnight temperature does not dip below 25 degrees Celsius.

In early June, warm air from inland China and Mongolia heated the country, and in the second half, the temperature was high due to hot southwest winds introduced along the edge of the North Pacific high pressure, the weather agency explained.

Moreover, monthly precipitation recorded 208.9 millimeters, surpassing the average of 101.6 mm to 174 mm, due to monsoon rains centered on Jeju Island and the southern regions from Sunday.

Meanwhile, from early Friday to Saturday night, monsoon rains of 30 to 60 mm per hour and up to 150 mm per hour are expected in the southern region.

Through Saturday, expected precipitation is 50-100 mm in South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, 20 to 80 mm in North Jeolla Province and southern North Gyeongsang Province, and 5 to 30 mm in the southern Chungcheong provinces and northern North Gyeongsang Province.

After rain, the heat wave will continue again from Sunday with showers due to atmospheric instability to fall nationwide. The KMA said tropical nights could also be seen with heat wave advisories.