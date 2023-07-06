Kumho Tire inks sponsorship deal with AC Milan

Kumho Tire CEO Jung Il-taik (right) and AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani pose for a photo after a sponsorship deal signed at Casa Milan, the football club's headquarters, in Milan. (Kumho Tire)

South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire said Thursday it has signed a sponsorship deal with AC Milan, the renowned Italian professional football club based in Milan, for five seasons through the 2027-28 Serie A season.

The signing event was held at the club’s headquarters Casa Milan with top executives including Kumho Tire CEO Jung Il-taik and AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani in attendance.

AC Milan, established in 1899, is one of the top European football clubs with a total of 19 league titles.

Under the sponsorship deal, Kumho Tire’s brand logo will be featured in five languages during the team’s home games, as well as other AC Milan-owned facilities and other online channels. Both also agreed to carry out diverse promotional events together to communicate with AC Milan fans around the world.

“It’s a great honor to sign a premium partnership deal with AC Milan, one of the most popular football clubs,” said Jung, the Kumho Tire CEO, during the ceremony. “Through the partnership, we will raise our brand awareness in Italy and other overseas markets and ramp up efforts to elevate our premium image.”

The AC Milan CEO also reportedly showed high expectations about the new partnership and business synergy.

Kumho Tire also sponsors other European football clubs, including UK’s Tottenham Hotspur, Germany’s Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Czech Republic’s FK Mlada Boleslav.