Seoul says it respects IAEA report, own Fukushima analysis underway

Park Ku-yeon (center), the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a press briefing in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government will make its own conclusion on the safety of contaminated wastewater to be discharged from a destroyed Japanese nuclear plant. It added, however, that it respects the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report on the Fukushima water safety, which will be made public shortly, officials in Seoul said Wednesday.

A day earlier, the UN nuclear watchdog said Japan’s plans to release the Fukushima water into the Pacific Ocean in stages are consistent with the watchdog’s safety standards, a much expected decision that comes at a time when neighbors South Korea and China are wary of health risks from an ocean polluted with radioactive elements.

“The IAEA is an authoritative body built on international consensus, and we have repeatedly said we respect conclusions reached there and that stays the same for this case,” said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, the body responsible for leading interagency efforts when needed.

But the official overseeing daily briefings on the Fukushima water safety said the government is still looking into the report word by word to reach its own assessment. Since August 2021, the Korean government has been running a task force looking into water safety. In May, the government fielded a 21-member team of local experts to facilities involved in the release plans.

At the briefing, Park said Japan’s capability to filter out radioactive elements to make the wastewater sufficiently safe so it does not pose health risks is sound. Some radioactive elements, Park added, will not be filtered out, but the amount would not pose health risks.

In the report, the IAEA described that “discharges of the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact to people and the environment.”

Interagency efforts are underway to determine long-term effects of such a discharge, according to Park, who was referring to resurfacing calls to check on the broader ecosystem of fish for contamination.

Park highlighted lifting the current ban on seafood imports from eight prefectures around the destroyed Fukushima plant requires separate discussion, meaning endorsing the IAEA report does not mean easing the ban. Speculation is mounting over such government action.

Park Sung-hoon, vice minister of oceans and fisheries, said his ministry will run a 100-day crackdown to single out importers who have not reported or wrongly marked the country of origin, a practice the ministry says is still prevalent despite such actions warranting fines or even prison.

"This kind of wrongdoing is what erodes people's trust in our seafood and we will make sure that doesn't go unpunished," Park said during the briefing.

The briefing comes ahead of a three-day visit to Korea by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA’s director general. Flying from Japan, where the chief delivered the IAEA report in person to the Japanese government, Grossi is expected to discuss the report with the Korean chief nuclear regulator and foreign minister.

A local report quoted a senior presidential official as saying that Seoul respects the nuclear watchdog’s report and that it will more closely work with Tokyo as the discharges take place. The official added more inspections will take place in Korea to ensure that waters around the peninsula are safe.