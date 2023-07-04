Treasure to make an early comeback on July 28

K-pop band Treasure will make a full group comeback on July 28 with the band's second studio album, "Reboot," earlier than the previously announced August timeline.

"We're happy to announce a comeback on July 28, earlier than initially announced. The boys have devoted themselves to the production to return the love of the fans who have been waiting," YG said in a press release on Tuesday.

The band also posted an announcement film on its official blog, which showed the 10 members spruced up in black suits and gazing into the camera against the backdrop of a bright LED screen.

Not much has been unveiled about the upcoming album, but YG said the boys will showcase an unprecedented new look to match the album's title, "Reboot."

The agency noted the bandmates' increased contribution to the album's production. With Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto at the lead, the group's members have continuously taken part in producing their songs since their debut in 2020.

The album will mark the 10-piece boy band's full group comeback in almost 10 months since its second EP, "The Second Chapter: Chapter Two," in October.

Last month, Treasure's first sub-unit group, T5, debuted with digital single "Move." T5 consists of members Yoon Jae-hyuk, Junkyu, Jihoon, Doyoung and So Jung-hwan.

Anticipation overlaps with concerns for fans as this will be the first album from Treasure following the departure of members Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho in November. The two withdrew from both the group and the company -- Mashiho to focus on recovering from health issues and Bang Ye-dam to pursue a career in producing.

Treasure aims to begin establishing itself in the broader global music scene with "Reboot."

On Monday, YG announced the band has signed a partnership with Columbia Records for the launch of "Reboot" in the US. The Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary will assist with the stateside distribution and promotions of Treasure's new album, boosting the K-pop act's inroads into the American music market.

Meanwhile, "Reboot" pre-order sales began on Tuesday.