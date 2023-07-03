AfreecaTV bolsters ties with World Union of Billiards in Portugal

AfreecaTV executives and representatives from World Union of Billiards pose for a photo after their meeting at Dragao Arena, the venue of the Three-Cushion World Cup held in Porto, Portugal, Thursday. (AfreecaTV)

AfreecaTV, one of South Korea’s biggest livestreaming platforms, met with global billiards industry officials at the venue of the Porto Three-Cushion World Cup in Portugal on Thursday to discuss ways to globally develop the billiards industry through its platform.

AfreecaTV exclusively livestreamed two Three-Cushion World Cup tournaments, held in Portugal and Vietnam this year, respectively.

“The key to the billiards industry’s success lies in a strong partnership with all the stakeholding groups,” said Lee Min-won, AfreecaTV’s social media business chief.

“We look forward to holding further discussions on how we can develop the billiards industry globally and AfreecaTV will always communicate with sincerity in the process.”

Farouk Barki, chairman of the World Union of Billiards, similarly touted the successful partnership with AfreecaTV, citing the two most recent tournaments streamed. He also expressed his expectations about enhancing their future partnership.

AfreecaTV officials also met with Karim Belhaj, CEO of Predator, Saturday. Predator is one of the biggest billiards equipment merchants and was an organizer of the Three Cushion World Cup held in Las Vegas in February 2022.

“We are open to expanding our business cooperation to include plans like co-organizing and broadcasting global billiards events,” Belhaj was quoted as saying during the meeting.

With the next Three-Cushion World Cup planned to be held in South Korea, AfreecaTV plans to unveil its global vision for streaming billiards.