 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Business

AfreecaTV bolsters ties with World Union of Billiards in Portugal

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 16:43       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 16:43
AfreecaTV executives and representatives from World Union of Billiards pose for a photo after their meeting at Dragao Arena, the venue of the Three-Cushion World Cup held in Porto, Portugal, Thursday. (AfreecaTV)
AfreecaTV executives and representatives from World Union of Billiards pose for a photo after their meeting at Dragao Arena, the venue of the Three-Cushion World Cup held in Porto, Portugal, Thursday. (AfreecaTV)

AfreecaTV, one of South Korea’s biggest livestreaming platforms, met with global billiards industry officials at the venue of the Porto Three-Cushion World Cup in Portugal on Thursday to discuss ways to globally develop the billiards industry through its platform.

AfreecaTV exclusively livestreamed two Three-Cushion World Cup tournaments, held in Portugal and Vietnam this year, respectively.

“The key to the billiards industry’s success lies in a strong partnership with all the stakeholding groups,” said Lee Min-won, AfreecaTV’s social media business chief.

“We look forward to holding further discussions on how we can develop the billiards industry globally and AfreecaTV will always communicate with sincerity in the process.”

Farouk Barki, chairman of the World Union of Billiards, similarly touted the successful partnership with AfreecaTV, citing the two most recent tournaments streamed. He also expressed his expectations about enhancing their future partnership.

AfreecaTV officials also met with Karim Belhaj, CEO of Predator, Saturday. Predator is one of the biggest billiards equipment merchants and was an organizer of the Three Cushion World Cup held in Las Vegas in February 2022.

“We are open to expanding our business cooperation to include plans like co-organizing and broadcasting global billiards events,” Belhaj was quoted as saying during the meeting.

With the next Three-Cushion World Cup planned to be held in South Korea, AfreecaTV plans to unveil its global vision for streaming billiards.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114