[Hello Hangeul] Multilingual generation rising: Migrant children growing presence at schools

Marwa Sadiqi (right) and Sear Mirzaie participate in a dictation exercise in a Korean class for non-native speakers at Seoboo Elementary School in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province. (Kim So-hyun / The Korea Herald)

ULSAN -- Marwa Sadiqi, a fifth grader at Seoboo Elementary School in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, came to South Korea from Afghanistan nearly two years ago, and now she speaks better Korean than her parents.

But her Korean still needs improvement to follow along in subjects like science, so she learns the language in a separate class for non-native speakers four hours a week during school hours.

“Speaking is okay, but writing is hard, especially spelling Korean,” said Marwa, who wants to be a soccer player when she grows up.

Her family was among the 391 Afghans the Korean government airlifted out of Kabul in August 2021 after the Taliban took over the country. They were people who worked for the Korean embassy, the state-run Korea International Cooperation Agency and other Korean humanitarian missions in Afghanistan, and their family members.

Of the total of 79 families, 28 have settled in Ulsan since early last year, as partner companies of Hyundai Heavy Industries offered them jobs and housing. Their children go to local public schools, with 26 currently attending Seoboo Elementary.

The school placed the Afghan children in a special class in their first semester here last year to teach them Korean language and culture, and gradually increased the hours they spend in regular classes with their Korean peers in the second semester.

From this year, only those who need more help with Korean are taught separately in small groups of two or three, three to six hours a week, depending on their level of proficiency, like other children of multicultural backgrounds.

“In the beginning of their first semester here, some children had a hard time focusing in class, as they couldn’t understand the language at all,” said Park Ji-young, who teaches Korean to Afghan students.

“But as they picked up more Korean, they became more motivated to learn. There are children who learn faster than others, but most have been very willing to learn. I’m very proud of their progress," she said.

An Afghan sixth-grader at Seoboo last year won an award in a nationwide speaking contest for children of multicultural backgrounds.

On one side of the classroom are drawings with words of encouragement from older children who graduated earlier this year.