 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Retail sales up 5.7% in May on holidays

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 11:15       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 11:15
A supermarket in Seocho-gu, Seoul (Herald DB)
A supermarket in Seocho-gu, Seoul (Herald DB)

Retail sales in South Korea rose 5.7 percent on-year in May as consumers celebrated holidays amid the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The combined sales of 25 major offline and online retailers came to 15 trillion won ($11.5 billion) last month, compared with 14.1 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The on-year increase came after people resumed outdoor activities as they returned to pre-pandemic normalcy, compared with the previous year when South Korea was hit by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

South Koreans also enjoyed a substitute holiday for Buddha's Birthday for the first time in May, after the government decided to grant an extra day off when the occasion, along with Christmas, coincides with a weekend.

Sales of offline retailers moved up 3.7 percent on-year, with those of supermarkets moving up 1.7 percent over the period on the back of strong sales of food.

The performance of department stores, however, moved down 0.2 percent on-year in May, as consumers tightened their belts amid the growing concerns over an economic slump.

Sales from convenient stores surged 9.2 percent following their promotional events, along with the rising demand for ready-to-eat meals.

Online platforms saw their sales advance 7.9 percent on-year in May, driven by the strong demand for food and daily necessities.

Amid the economic slowdown, however, consumers spent less on clothes and sports items, with sales of the two sectors falling 0.2 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114