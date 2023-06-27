[Best Brand] NLCS Jeju aims to become educational hub of Asia

North London Collegiate School Jeju students throw their graduation caps in the air at their graduation ceremony on June 23. (NLCS Jeju)

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

NLCS

The North London Collegiate School Jeju, an international boarding and day school established in 2011, is a branch of the historical British education facility founded in 1850. The school was the first international school to be opened as part of the Global Education City on Jeju Island.

The school has firmly positioned itself as an exceptional education choice for children aged 4 to 18, in both student management and academic performance.

The school has not only been ranked in the Top 60 World IB Schools but also has won the Safeguarding Award of International Schools Award 2023 for its initiative to confront suicidal ideation, involving training to develop skilled intervention of school community members. It is also a Patron’s Accredited Member of the Council of British International School, a membership association that certifies more than 450 schools and organizations worldwide.

The world average score of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is 30.9 points, but NLCS Jeju students achieved an average of 38 in 2022. In the International General Certificate of Education system -- one of the most well-known international curricula for 14 to 16-year-olds -- 91.1 percent of students achieved scores over B.

After graduation, over 50 percent of students went to universities in the United States, most of them accepted in Ivy League schools, while over 20 percent headed to prestigious schools in the United Kingdom including Oxford and Cambridge.

The NLCS Jeju has three strong pillars -- excellent academics, outstanding pastoral care and exceptional co-curricular. The school offers a British curriculum from reception to year nine, and students receive special care from a dedicated pastoral team at school. More than 150 activities outside the class will entertain students on weekend evenings, providing diverse experiences in all areas.

The school will begin its new semester in August.