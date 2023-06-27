 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Posco International inks partnership with Danish firm on offshore wind power development

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2023 - 10:45       Updated : Jun 27, 2023 - 10:45
Posco International Vice Chairman and CEO Jeong Tak (right) poses for a photo with Torsten Lodberg Smed (left), senior partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, after signing a memorandum of agreement on the co-development of offshore wind power and green businesses on Monday. (Posco International)
Posco International Vice Chairman and CEO Jeong Tak (right) poses for a photo with Torsten Lodberg Smed (left), senior partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, after signing a memorandum of agreement on the co-development of offshore wind power and green businesses on Monday. (Posco International)

Posco International Corp. said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with a Danish investment company to work together on the development of offshore wind power and cooperate in other green businesses.

The memorandum of agreement was signed with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on Monday, under which they will work to develop offshore wind power projects in Pohang, an industrial city located 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Posco International said in a release.

They will work together to find opportunities in the green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors.

The partnership comes against the backdrop of big potential demand for renewable energy, Posco International said.

Pohang is home to the largest steel mill complex in South Korea and many manufacturing sites, including the ones operated by Posco Future M Co., the battery and advanced component-making unit under Posco Holdings Inc.

Posco International, Posco's general trading and energy unit, plans to build a 300-megawatt offshore wind power plant complex in the southwestern county of Sinan by 2027, with a goal to boost its wind power generation capacity to 2 gigawatts by 2030.

CIP, headquartered in Copenhagen, specializes in wind power infrastructure investments, with stakes in 14 countries around the world, including South Korea. It currently oversees investments of about 28 billion euros ($30.5 billion). (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114