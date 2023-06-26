[Photo News] DONDEOKJEON OPENS TO FOREIGN VISITORS

Diplomats and social media influencers got a sneak preview of Dondeokjeon in the Deoksugung palace, central Seoul, on Monday, ahead of its official opening in September. The Western-style building was used as a royal guesthouse and a venue for diplomatic events during the reign of King Gojong, the last king of Joseon.

Michael Reiffenstuel, German ambassador to Korea, Wolfgang Angerholzer, Austrian ambassador to Korea, and Francois Bontemps, Belgian ambassador to Korea, attended the event, along with 12 influencers from 12 countries, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration. (Yonhap)