Government on high alert as monsoon arrives

As monsoon season began with heavy rain early Monday morning, the government kicked off a 24-hour emergency duty system to prepare against the seasonal downpours.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety launched the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at 3 a.m. Monday and raised the warning level from "attention" to "caution." The "caution" stage is the second of the three warning stages the emergency headquarters can issue.

Upon his return from an overseas trip, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday reportedly ordered thorough preparations for downpours to be led by Vice Interior Minister Han Chang-sub, saying, "Quick warning and evacuation are crucial to prevent life damage."

Han visited a rainwater pump station and rainwater retention tank in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Monday, to examine the status of the facilities and the flood response process. "Local governments should thoroughly check related facilities to ensure that every flood response process can operate normally under any circumstances," said Han.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, most parts of the country are expected to see rain with gusts of wind, thunder and lightning by Tuesday. The expected precipitation from Monday to Tuesday is 40 to 100 millimeters in Seoul and the metropolitan area, 30 to 100 mm in Busan, Daegu, North and South Gyeongsang provinces and Gangwon Province, and 50 to 150 mm on Jeju Island. Due to the influence of a stationary front, rain will pour again across the country in the latter half of the week, especially over the southern region and Jeju Island.

Access to 66 trails in two national parks was closed as of noon on Monday. Some 39 ships on 28 routes halted operation due to a windstorm warning. The Seoul Metropolitan Government had restricted access to trails near four streams downtown -- Cheonggyecheon, Seongbukcheon, Jeongneungcheon and Uicheon -- but lifted the restriction as rain briefly subsided.

Both central and local governments have been looking ways to better manage street inlets. Rainwater inlets blocked by trash or fallen leaves were among the main causes of flooding in central Seoul during torrential rains in August last year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government cleaned 67,282 rainwater inlets before the recent rain. The Ministry of Environment has announced a “reporting period for clogged street inlets," encouraging people to pay attention to drainage facilities. The reporting period is from Monday to Oct. 15, and anyone who finds clogged or blocked street inlets can report the location via the Safety e-Report website operated by the Interior Ministry.