‘Concrete Utopia’ confirms Aug. 9 release

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 11:47       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 11:47
“Concrete Utopia” (Lotte Entertainment)
“Concrete Utopia” (Lotte Entertainment)

Director Um Tae-hwa’s upcoming disaster thriller “Concrete Utopia” will be released in local cinemas on Aug. 8, the film distributor Lotte Entertainment said Friday.

The film’s star-studded cast including Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, garnered industry attention after a teaser was released in the past week.

Based on the second part of a webtoon about an earthquake and its aftermath, “Pleasant Neighbor,” the film revolves around few residents of Hwang Gung Apartments in the devastated city. Lee plays Young-tak, a leader among the residents, Park Seo-joon as Min-seong who supports Young-tak and Park Bo-young as Min-seong’s wife.

Um said during a press conference held on June 21 that the film was not just about the aftermath of a disaster but shows different sides of human instincts when put to an extreme situation.

The movie has also been presold in 152 countries, according to Lotte Entertainment.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
