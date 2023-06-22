 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 09:01

“Elemental”

(US)

Opened June 14

Animation

Directed by Peter Sohn

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

“The Flash”

(US)

Opened June 14

Action

Directed by Andres Muschietti

The Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change events of the past. But his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future and he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

(US)

Opened June 6

Action

Directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet arises, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.

“The Roundup: No Way Out”

(South Korea)

Opened May 31

Action

Directed by Lee Sang-yong

Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
