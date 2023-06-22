[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Elemental”
(US)
Opened June 14
Animation
Directed by Peter Sohn
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.
“The Flash”
(US)
Opened June 14
Action
Directed by Andres Muschietti
The Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change events of the past. But his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future and he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
(US)
Opened June 6
Action
Directed by Steven Caple Jr.
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet arises, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.
“The Roundup: No Way Out”
(South Korea)
Opened May 31
Action
Directed by Lee Sang-yong
Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.