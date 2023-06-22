 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

1 in 10 teens exposed to narcotic painkillers: study

Percentage of teens drinking alcohol also up, while smoking decreases

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:09       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:09
(123rf)
(123rf)

One out of 10 teenagers said they have used fentanyl patches, a form of narcotic painkiller, a study showed Thursday.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family published the results of the biennial survey about harmful environments for youth, which was conducted with the participation of 17,140 students from the fourth grade of elementary school to middle and high schoolers. For the first time this year, questions on the use of narcotic drugs were added, though only for middle and high school students.

Of the total, 10.4 percent of the middle and high school respondents said they had used the fentanyl patch, while 0.9 percent said they had taken Dietamin, an appetite suppressant commonly called "butterfly medicine" due to its shape.

Of those who used fentanyl patches, 94.9 percent said they got prescriptions from a hospital, while 9.6 percent said they purchased the medicine secondhand, implying the possibility of drug trafficking.

Fentanyl is administered to patients with severe pain, such as cancer patients, and it is known for its strong addictive and hallucinogenic effects. The United States particularly has recently been experiencing a fentanyl epidemic, as seen in a recent viral video of people on fentanyl wandering around in a daze, leading to its nickname "zombie drug." The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety prohibits fentanyl prescriptions for noncancerous pain of patients under the age of 18, but prescription is allowed with a clear medical purpose.

The survey, however, was not able to distinguish whether fentanyl had been prescribed for medicinal use or was illegally given to addicted teens.

"In the next survey, we will add more detailed questionnaires to figure out the amount of prescribed narcotic painkillers, the purpose of the drugs, and whether adolescents have handed over the drugs to others," Kim Seong-byeok, head of the youth policy division of the Gender Ministry, told The Korea Herald.

Meanwhile, 13.7 percent of middle and high school respondents said they had consumed alcohol, up from 11.6 percent in 2020, while smoking decreased slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent in 2020.

Nearly 50 percent of all respondents said they had watched restricted videos, up from 37.4 percent in 2020. The category in the survey included not only illegal videos such as pornography, but also R-rated movies and TV series.

Especially, the portion of elementary school students watching restricted videos has increased sharply throughout the years, from 19.6 percent in 2018 to 33.8 percent in 2020 and 40 percent in 2022.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114