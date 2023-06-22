 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Monsoon season to start Sunday nationwide

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:08       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:08
(123rf)
(123rf)

The rainy monsoon season is likely to begin nationwide on Sunday, the weather agency predicted, Thursday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, clear days are expected to continue through Saturday due to the influence of what is called a migrating anticyclone, or the circulation of winds around a central region of high atmospheric pressure.

As the North Pacific High moves northward starting Sunday, a stationary front crossing northern Taiwan and the southern coast of Japan is forecast also to move northward, approaching the Korean Peninsula.

Rain is expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday as an atmospheric depression develops along this stationary front.

On Sunday, there is a high probability of rain around Jeju Island and the southern region, while the central region is likely to see rain from Monday.

Since 1973, Korea's monsoon season has begun simultaneously across the country only six times, while most of the time, rain starts from the south of the peninsula and gradually spreads northward. However, the KMA explained that the monsoon season simultaneously kicking off throughout the country is not that different from the usual phenomenon, in which the monsoon season begins with the development of low pressure triggering the stationary front to migrate northward fairly quickly.

The KMA added that there is a possibility of rain again across the country on June 29 and June 30. "It is important for people to prepare in advance for flood damage, as continuous, heavy rains are expected," said Park Joong-hwan, the agency's forecast analyst, in the briefing Thursday.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114