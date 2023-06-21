Park Chan-wook touts first-ever Netflix project in front of co-CEO

Director Park Chan-wook (far right) speaks during a talk held with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos (far left) and aspiring content creators in Seoul on Wednesday. (Netflix)

Award-winning director Park Chan-wook talked about his first-ever film project with Netflix during a roundtable discussion with the US streaming giant's co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who is on a two-day visit to Seoul.

On Wednesday, Park and Sarandos gave a talk to aspiring filmmakers and content creators in Korea, sharing their insights and ideas on the future of the digital content market.

Park, who recently announced his participation as co-screenwriter and producer in the new Netflix film “War and Revolt,” said he was looking to receive some investment and that Netflix was a good partner to work with.

“I’ve been writing the scenario (for this project) for a long time and completed it in 2019. Because it’s a period martial arts flick, it required a certain level of investment. I worked well in that regard with Netflix," Park said during the talk that was streamed online.

“That doesn’t mean that I received an ample amount (of investment). The more the better,” he joked.

Park also pointed to Netflix’s standard for investment in terms of commercial potential.

“There are many experts out there who evaluate a project’s commercial potential. In that regard, each investor and studio has different standards in evaluating a project’s potential. Netflix promised me the best support, so I’ve been enjoying working with (them),” he added.

“So far, there has been no interference from Netflix at all, but I’ll have to wait until the editing is done,” Park joked. The shooting for “War and Revolt” has yet to begin.

According to Netflix Korea, the period film will star Gang Dong-won, who will play Jong-ryeo's (Park Jung-min) servant, Cheon-young. Set in the Joseon era, Cheon-young later becomes a military officer in King Seonjo's (Cha Seung-won) army and encounters Jong-ryeo again.

The film will portray the friendship between Jong-ryeo and Cheon-young, which transcends their social positions.

Actor Kim Shin-rok of the 2021 Netflix series “Hellbound” will appear as Beom-dong, a loyal soldier, under the aristocrat-turned-army leader Kim Ja-ryoung (Jin Seon-kyu). Jung Sung-il from the 2022 Netflix series “The Glory” will play Kenshin, a Japanese soldier who notices Cheon-young’s exceptional swordsmanship.

“War and Revolt” will be helmed by 2010 mystery thriller "Midnight FM" director Kim Sang-man and produced by Moho Film, a production company led by director Park Chan-wook.