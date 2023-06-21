Park Seo-joon 'doesn't deny' dating YouTuber Xooos

Asked to make a comment on his personal life, actor Park Seo-joon, meeting with the press a day after a media report said the actor was dating Korean YouTuber and singer Xooos, neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Park was attending a press conference for his upcoming disaster thriller flick “Concrete Utopia,” held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Seoul, Wednesday.

“I heard the news late yesterday because I was shooting another project. First thing I felt after reading the news was that I am receiving a lot of attention. But as an actor, it’s really difficult for me to talk more about my personal life,” Park told reporters. "Instead of putting so much attention on me, I hope such attention can be moved to our film."

According to local news report Tuesday, Park and Xooos are in a relationship and Park has already introduced her to his close circle of friends including V of BTS and Jennie of Blackpink. Xooos was spotted attending Jennie’s Calvin Klein collection launch event.

Another online post that said that Park and Xooos were spotted together in London earlier this year went viral as well.

Xooos, who has over 1.5 million subscribers on Youtube and 700,000 followers on Instagram, released an album in January after a clip of herself singing Charlie Puth's "Light Switch" went viral on YouTube last year.

Park’s agency Awesome ENT said it would not confirm anything about the actor’s private life.

“Concrete Utopia” will open in local theaters in August. “The Marvels,” in which he appears as a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is slated to open in November.