Campaign for same-sex marriage legislation kicks off

Civic groups and activists on Tuesday launched a campaign calling for the legalization of same-sex marriage in South Korea.

The groups, Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea and the Korean Network for Partnership and Marriage Rights of LGBT, held a press conference in Jung-gu, Seoul, where they introduced the “Marriage Equality Korea” campaign. The campaign will involve active advertisements and promotion for the cause, as well as group action to demand the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Yi Ho-rim, an activist of the Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea, opened the conference by saying "Sexual minorities have become visible over the last few years, but the legal system for their rights is still significantly insufficient.”

The "Marriage Equality Korea" campaign aims to support the marriage rights of all people and to raise awareness by regularly revealing various aspects of the lives of LGBTQ+ people, explained Yi. Other activists and civic groups vowed that they will continue to urge politicians to discuss marriage equality as a serious political agenda.

As a part of the campaign, civic groups are planning to file multiple lawsuits simultaneously in 2024 with same-sex couples nationwide to pursue their marriage rights. Also, to promote the campaign more widely to the public, promotional videos that convey the stories of same-sex couples living in Korea will be transmitted not only through social media but also on electronic signboards and bus advertisements in downtown Seoul, including in Gwanghwamun Square.

Shin Han-na, communications team chief of Amnesty International Korea, made a statement in support of the campaign, emphasizing that international law guarantees everyone's right to be free from discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and identity.

"Allowing same-sex couples to marry does not cause any problems with the union of other heterosexual couples. No one will become less happy with the enactment of the Marriage Equality Act. Rather, the law will only help more of us to become happier," Shin said.

Kim Yong-min and So Sung-uk, a same-sex couple in their 30s and LGBTQ+ rights activists, also participated in the press conference and supported the campaign.

"Most of the people who meet us in our daily lives simply treat us as neighbors. If people acknowledge the fact that same-sex couples are people around them, there will be no reason to reject or exclude us. The 'Marriage Equality Korea' campaign will serve as an opportunity for more people to realize this,” said Kim.

Rep. Jang Hye-young of the progressive minority Justice Party, who has consistently been a voice for the rights of LGBTQ+ and other minorities, urged politicians to adapt to social changes. “The National Assembly must declare that marriage is not a privilege of heterosexuals, but a right and a choice that every citizen can make,” said Jang.