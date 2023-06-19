Itzy to drop new album, 3 music videos in July

Girl group Itzy will herald an epic comeback with a new mini album to be released on July 31, JYP Entertainment said Monday.

The album will be a six-track collection consisting of the title song "Cake" and five other songs, "Bet On Me," "None of My Business," Bratty," "Psychic Lover" and "Kill Shot."

With the album, Itzy is rolling out three official music videos, each for "Cake," "Bet On Me" and "None of My Business."

"Kill My Doubt" marks the band's return with a new album in eight months since the release of its sixth EP "Cheshire" in November.

Hyping up the anticipation is the slew of hit producers behind Itzy's new songs.

The biggest among the names is Black Eyed Pilseung, the K-pop hit-making duo at the helm of the title song "Cake." Black Eyed Pilseung has made a score of K-pop hits, including Twice's "Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up" and "Likey." Eyes are already set on the new summer splash the duo will unveil with Itzy.

Also credited on the album is Park Jin-young, known by his stage name J.Y. Park -- the founder of JYP Entertainment and a producer-singer himself. Park wrote the lyrics for the album's first track "Bet On Me." Star K-pop lyricist Lee Seuran -- who has penned for numerous high-profile artists, such as Exo, Red Velvet and SHINee -- contributed in the lyrics of "None of My Business."

Itzy, consisting of members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yuna, debuted in February 2019 under JYP Entertainment and became an instant hit with its chart-smashing songs, "Dalla Dalla," "Sneakers" and "Cheshire."

The group has seen its global reception enhance recently, with its fifth EP "Checkmate" soaring at No. 8 on Billboard 200, the highest reached on the albums chart by the five-piece since its debut on it with "Guess Who" in 2021.

It's latest release, "Cheshire," also entered the chart and scored No. 25.

In addition, "Checkmate" landed Itzy its first million-seller title, with the album logging just over a million units as of November 2022. It was the third million-seller by a K-pop girl group.

"Cheshire" was followed by another million-seller record, making Itzy the second K-pop girl group to hold two albums with over a million units sold.

The group also successfully held its first global concert tour, "Checkmate," between August 2022 until this April. With the series, Itzy embarked on a tour of 20 sold-out gigs in 16 cities in the US and Asia, JYP said.

Itzy's seventh EP "Kill My Doubt" will come out at 6 p.m. on July 31.