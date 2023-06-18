Booker shortlisted Cheon Myeong-kwan of 'Whale' says 'failure' shaped his novel

South Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan attends a book talk during the Seoul International Book Fair at Coex in Seoul on Saturday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

South Korean novelist Cheon Myeong-kwan has gained a global reputation as a writer when his novel “Whale” was shortlisted for the 2023 International Booker Prize, but he feels his career and literature have been driven by failures. His first full-length novel, originally published in 2004, winning the 10th Munhak Dongne New Writer Award, gained renewed attention and popularity in Korea after nearly 20 years. Set in a remote village, the adventure-satire novel depicts human desire, achievement and downfall, following the lives of three women -- Geum-bok, her mute daughter Chun-hui and a one-eyed woman who "controls honeybees with a whistle." The novel was nominated for the prestigious literary award after its English edition, translated by Chi-Young Kim, was published by Europa Editions in January 2023. “People often ask me why I became a writer and I answer, ‘Because I have failed,’” said Cheon during a book talk held at the Seoul International Book Fair at Coex, in Seoul on Saturday. “The reason I have been switching between the professions of film and writing is that I haven’t achieved clear success in either field. That’s why, even at this age, I feel like I’m still leading a wandering life,” said the 59-year-old writer.

South Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan attends a book talk during the Seoul International Book Fair at Coex in Seoul on Saturday. (SIBF)

Cheon began his career as a screenwriter in his 30s, and started writing novels at the age of 40. In a previous interview with The Korea Herald, he said he was in a “deadlock” when he wrote “Whale.” He made a directorial debut in 2022 with the noir film “Hot Blooded." "Failure" not only led him to switch his careers, but he believes it is also the essence of literature. “A novel is essentially stories about failure,” he explained, “Classics like ‘Crime and Punishment’ and ‘The Stranger’ are all stories about failed individuals. The greatness in literature lies in our ability to connect and empathize through books.” “Reality is absurd. Good deeds don’t necessarily bring blessings, and bad deeds don’t always lead to punishment. … Living through this absurd world, (I think) writers hold onto this crumbling, collapsing world and reconstruct it through imagination.” "So those who have never thought about failure do not read books," Cheon continued. "Those who are still excited about the hope of getting rich don't read fiction. I think people read novels because they have to go on despite failures."

South Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan poses with his book "Whale" on the red carpet upon his arrival at the International Booker Prize award ceremony at the Sky Garden, in central London, May 23. (AFP-Yonhap)