World

US, Japan, Philippines discuss S. China sea, North Korea

By Reuters
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 21:25       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 21:25
US White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who traveled to Japan for a meeting with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, is accompanied by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel as he leaves the prime minister's office after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday. Reuters-Yonhap
US White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who traveled to Japan for a meeting with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, is accompanied by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel as he leaves the prime minister's office after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday. Reuters-Yonhap

The national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines on Friday discussed regional security issues and ways to strengthen the trilateral alliance, they said in a joint statement.

It was the first meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts, Akiba Takeo of Japan and Eduardo Ano of the Philippines.

"The three (advisers) discussed a wide range of regional security challenges, including with respect to the South China Sea and the East China Sea, as well as North Korea. In addition, they reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the joint statement said.

