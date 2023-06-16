Goryeo-era sutra in gold and silver returns to Korea

A Goryeo-era manuscript of a Buddhist sutra has been repatriated to South Korea from Japan.

The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation unveiled the manuscript -- Vol. 6 of Saddharmapundarika Sutra, also known as the Lotus Sutr -- during a press conference held at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul, Thursday.

The sutra, bound in a folding screen format, is written in gold and silver paint on indigo-dyed paper. It is presumed to have been produced in the 14th century, during the latter part of the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392), according to the CHA.

The sutra centers on the principle that the path to becoming a Buddha is open to anyone. Such sutras were originally created to disseminate Buddhist teachings, but later came to be considered as a means to accumulate merit through transcribing the text or a way to make a wish for wellbeing. The production of transcribed sutras was popular in Korea, particularly during the Goryeo Kingdom.

The returned artifact includes a front cover with four lotus flowers drawn vertically in gold, with vine patterns in silver filling the remaining space. On top of the flowers is an oblong frame in which the title of the sutra is inscribed.

Experts say it is difficult to ascertain the exact date of the production as there is no inscription. While most Lotus Sutras consist of seven volumes, this transcription has only six volumes.

"Judging from the composition and the writing skills, it is presumed that it was done by a monk who specialized in the highest level of transcription," said Bae Young-il, director of the Seongbo Museum at Magoksa.