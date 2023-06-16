 Back To Top
National

Power outage causes train delays around Seoul

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 17:37       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 17:37
People board a KTX train at Seoul Station.

Operations of some trains, including KTX bullet trains, were being delayed due to an electricity outage on a railway line connecting Seoul with satellite cities north of the capital, according to reports quoting authorities on Friday afternoon.

The electricity supply on the Seoul-bound track was abruptly cut off at 12:35 p.m., according to the Korea Railroad Corp. As the train operator blocked the affected track, the schedules of some KTX and regular trains that depart from Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and run on the Gyeongbu and Honam Lines were delayed.

Other KTX services and lower speed trains on the Gyeongbu and Honam Lines such as Mugunghwa-ho also ran behind schedule as they had to detour from the Susaek Train Depot in Goyang, to return to Seoul Station where south-bound trains start their operations.

Korail said it had completely fixed the electricity supply on the track as of 5:04 p.m., normalizing all train operations.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
