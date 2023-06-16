LUN8 hopes to enlighten listeners through music

LUN8 poses for a photo during a press conference for its debut in Seoul on Thursday. (Fantagio)

Nervous but poised, eight talented young boys were ready to introduce themselves as a new K-pop boy band, LUN8.

“This is our first time being on a stage. It took us a lot of effort and patience to introduce an album made up of only our voices. We will do our best to show good performances to give a good impression of the group LUN8 to the public,” said Jinsu, the leader of LUN8 during their debut press conference held in Seoul on Thursday.

The rookies from the agency Fantagio which houses the renowned boy group Astro, embarked on their journey as K-pop artists with its first mini album “Continue?”

The group consists of eight members -- Chael, Jinsu, Takuma, Junwoo, Dohyun, Ian, Eunho and Eunseop.

“The meaning of our group’s name is that we wish to be a companion of the public just as the moon is to Earth. Like the moon, we hope to enlighten the dark night for our fans,” said Junwoo.

Their first EP comprises a total of five tracks led by two title tracks “Voyager” and “Wild Heart.”

“The message of this album is that we will not give up on anything and that we will continue to challenge ourselves. We want our listeners to become our helpers and accompany us in this journey to develop as successful artists,” said Dohyun.

LUN8 tried to show many facets of themselves by having two title tracks under two different concepts for their first EP.

“The title track ‘Wild Heart’ is a pop rock song composed with a whistle sound and rhythmical drum sound that are very catchy. Through this powerful track, we want to show our energy and confidence to the public,” Eunho.

Junwoo, Ian, and Takuma pinpointed the highlight dance move of this track which was a whistleblowing gesture.

“Our other title track ‘Voyager’ is a Lo-fi pop punk song made up of electric guitar sounds. This is a track perfect to tune into in summer. We wanted to show the bright and energetic side of our group through this track. It reminds me of the beach when I listen to it,” said Ian.

Ian is a member that is already familiar to the public as he had taken part in Mnet’s 2020 survival show “I-Land.”

“I was a bit pressured by the thought that I should prove to people that I’ve gotten better during the past three years. But because of such pressure, I practiced even harder which helped me get better ready for our debut,” said Ian.

LUN8 performed its title tracks live during the press conference during which not only their performance skills but also their vocal talents stood out.

“I think that our forte is our voices. We all have unique voices that enrich a song and can digest diverse genres,” said Eunseop.

The eight-piece is Fantagio's first boy group in seven years since the debut of Astro.

“We want to stay in the industry for as long as we can. Our goal is to enjoy what we do,” said Junwoo.