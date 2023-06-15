[Breaking] NK fires 2 ballistic missiles toward East Sea

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, the military authorities said Thursday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area of North Korea from around 7:25 p.m. to 7:37 p.m. towards the East Sea.

These two firings are an apparent protest against the large-scale Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise that South Korea and the United States held in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, a city close to the inter-Korean border. The drill was held Thursday, the fifth round since May 25, marking the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

Before the launch, North Korea's defense ministry spokesperson issued a statement denouncing the live-fire exercise as a "provocative and irresponsible act."

"Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies," the official added through the statement published by the Korean Central News Agency.

It is the first time in about two months that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile since the Hwasong-18 ICBM on April 13.

Its most recent launching was on May 31, when North Korea fired a projectile that it claimed to be a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite into the West Sea.