KIS
Entertainment

Song Joong-ki greets new baby boy

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 13:55       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 13:55
Actor Song Joong-ki (Yonhap)
Actor Song Joong-ki (Yonhap)

Actor Song Joong-ki has uploaded a photo of his newborn son's hand grasping his finger Thursday.

In January, Song announced his marriage to British former model Katy Louise Saunders a month after confirming their relationship.

On Thursday, Song wrote on an online fan site that he has “met with the baby boy in Rome” where his wife was also born.

Song said both mother and baby are healthy and that he’s been taking care of his family with gratitude and happiness.

A photo of Song's son hold Song's finger (Song Joong-ki's online fan site)
A photo of Song's son hold Song's finger (Song Joong-ki's online fan site)

“(The birth of a baby boy) is the most valuable gift to me and my wife, whose biggest dream of life has been to make a happy family. I appreciate all your support and I will return with good projects, as an actor and as the person I have always been,” he wrote on an online fan site.

Most recently, Song filmed Netflix film “My Name is Loh Kiwan” in Hungary. He also attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the first time in his 15-year acting career with action thriller flick “Hopeless.” His pro-bono appearance in the low-budget film by director Kim Chang-hoon garnered industry attention.

Song and his wife were expected to walk the red carpet in Cannes, but it was reported that Saunders decided to skip the world premiere due to the violent nature of the film.

According to news reports, Saunders, born in 1984, is a year older than Song, and made her film debut in 2002. Industry insiders said she was an Italian language tutor for Song while he was shooting the 2021 drama series, “Vincenzo,” where Song appeared as a lawyer working for the Italian mafia.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
