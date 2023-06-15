 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Sandara Park to drop solo album in July

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 13:55       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 13:55
Singer-actor Sandara Park (Abyss Company)
Singer-actor Sandara Park (Abyss Company)

Singer Sandara Park is making her long-awaited solo comeback in July with a digital album, her agency, Abyss Company, announced Thursday.

"Sandara Park's fans have waited for her long. We have decided to release a special album and are currently putting all our hearts into it to return to fans," the agency added in the statement to the local press.

Sandara Park debuted in 2009 as a member of now defunct group 2NE1. This marks the 38-year-old singer's return as a musician in six years since the band's final single, "Goodbye," was released in January 2017.

The upcoming album will be Sandara Park's first solo album released in South Korea.

In 2004, Sandara started her singer career in the Philippines, where she spent her childhood, with her first album, "Sandara."

In 2009, she dropped her first solo song, "Kiss," a TV commercial song for beer brand Cass.

Following the official disbandment of 2NE1 in November 2016, she expanded her career to acting and broadcasting, appearing in dramas, films and plays and taking up main emcee positions on TV variety shows, including "King of Mask Singer."

In 2021, she left her agency of 14 years, YG Entertainment, and signed with Abyss Company.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114