Sandara Park to drop solo album in July

Singer Sandara Park is making her long-awaited solo comeback in July with a digital album, her agency, Abyss Company, announced Thursday.

"Sandara Park's fans have waited for her long. We have decided to release a special album and are currently putting all our hearts into it to return to fans," the agency added in the statement to the local press.

Sandara Park debuted in 2009 as a member of now defunct group 2NE1. This marks the 38-year-old singer's return as a musician in six years since the band's final single, "Goodbye," was released in January 2017.

The upcoming album will be Sandara Park's first solo album released in South Korea.

In 2004, Sandara started her singer career in the Philippines, where she spent her childhood, with her first album, "Sandara."

In 2009, she dropped her first solo song, "Kiss," a TV commercial song for beer brand Cass.

Following the official disbandment of 2NE1 in November 2016, she expanded her career to acting and broadcasting, appearing in dramas, films and plays and taking up main emcee positions on TV variety shows, including "King of Mask Singer."

In 2021, she left her agency of 14 years, YG Entertainment, and signed with Abyss Company.