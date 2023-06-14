[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s 1st subunit to debut in Japan next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Misamo, the first subunit under Twice, will officially debut in Japan on July 26 with EP “Masterpiece,” JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday. The jacket photograph of the EP showed the Japanese-native trio of Mina, Sana and Momo elegantly dressed up against a backdrop that resembled an oil painting. The mini album will consist of seven tracks including “Do Not Touch,” for which head producer Park Jinyoung wrote the words. The three members also participated in writing lyrics for a track each. The subunit will hold showcases in Osaka on July 22-23 and in Tokyo on July 25-27. Meanwhile, Twice topped Oricon’s daily single ranking last week with its 10th Japan single “Hare Hare.” It will host encore concerts in Nagoya and Fukuoka in December, returning to Japan about seven months after its concerts in Osaka and Tokyo. Blackpink’s Jennie apologizes to fans

Jennie of Blackpink wrote to her fans in Melbourne, Australia to apologize for stepping down from the stage during the Sunday concert. She uploaded a message on her Instagram telling them “I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday … Your understanding and support means the world to me.” She is doing her best to recover, she added. The idol left in the middle of the concert, the second and final gig in the coastal city as doctors at the site decided that she was not feeling up to it. The foursome will go live in Sydney this weekend before wrapping up its “Born Pink” tour in Auckland, New Zealand next week. From next month, it will hold encore concerts in Paris and four US cities. (G)I-dle’s ‘Oh My God’ music video logs 200m views

The music video for (G)I-dle’s “Oh My God” generated 200 million views on YouTube, said agency Cube Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the group’s fourth video to reach the milestone following those of “Latata,” “Tomboy” and “Nxde.” “Oh My God” fronted its third EP “I Trust” that came out in 2020 and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 58 regions, a record for a K-pop girl group at the time. The quintet’s latest album is the sixth EP “I Feel” from May. The mini album was No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions and sold over 1.16 million copies in the first week, its career high. Next week, it will kick off its international tour “I Am Free-ty” with concerts in Seoul. The tour will bring the bandmates to 16 cities until the end of September. BTS’ Jimin smashes record on iTunes chart with solo song

