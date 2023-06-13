Seoul shares open higher on hopes for Fed's rate pause

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started higher Tuesday, as investors awaited US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting later this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 11.4 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,640.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56 percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.53 percent. The US central bank is set to have its two-day meeting starting Tuesday.

In Seoul, large-cap shares led the bullish start, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics advancing 1.13 percent and SK hynix jumping 3.14 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.2 percent and its affiliate Kia climbed 0.37 percent.

No. 1 air carrier Korean Air Lines increased 1.55 percent and Asiana Airlines rose 1.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,282.65 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 5.65 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)