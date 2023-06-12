BTS' 10th anniversary celebrated on postage stamps

Korea Post will start sales of BTS' 10th anniversary commemorative stamps at the local central post offices starting Tuesday.

Korea Post, the national postal service provider, announced Monday that BTS' commemorative stamps will be available for purchase at local central post offices.

The postage stamps have been released in celebration of the group's 10th anniversary. BTS debuted on June 13, 2013.

The stamp package comprises 10 stamps, each carrying the cover image of 10 of the band's albums spanning the group's decadelong career: "2 Cool 4 Skool," "Skool Luv Affair," "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2," "Wings," "You Never Walk Alone," "Love Yourself: Tear," "Map of the Soul: 7," "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Proof."

The price for a single sheet of 10-piece stamps is 7,770 won ($6), while the price for a stamp album packet, consisting of the stamps and a booklet of the band's pictures, is 20,000 won.

Last month, the postal office opened preorders for 120,000 copies of the stamp sheets, which sold out in just three hours.

An extra 1.5 million stamp sheets will be put up for sale at central post offices starting Tuesday, almost double the amount of other commemorative stamps sold by the postal office before. A total of 250,000 copies of the stamp album packets will also be sold on-site.

Korea Post releases official commemorative stamps to mark a special figure, incident or date, and this is the first time that the postal office has issued a commemorative stamp featuring an active singer or group.

Girls' Generation in 2012 and Big Bang in 2014 each released stamps celebrating their anniversaries, but they were created by the bands' labels via Korea Post's custom printing service.

BTS' stamps were made using album cover images as it is restricted by regulation to use a figure's face on a commemorative stamp except in certain exclusive cases.