[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie is not cast in Marvel series: label

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jennie of Blackpink was not offered a role in Marvel’s new series, said label YG Entertainment on Monday. There have been reports that she was cast as Luna Snow -- or Seol Hee, a K-pop singer and superhero with powers to manipulate ice -- in “Team Agents of Atlas,” a movie adaptation of the comic series. She branched into acting through HBO drama “The Idol," which received mixed reviews when it started airing this month. She appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last month as well. The K-pop star, however, pulled herself out of the group’s concert in Melbourne on Sunday local time, as per doctor’s orders. The quartet is touring Australia as part of its “Born Pink” tour and will visit New Zealand next month. Enhypen hits Billboard 200 at No. 4 with 4th EP

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen’s fourth EP entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4, according to the publication’s preview of the chart dated June 17. It is the band’s first entry in the top five on the main albums chart, up two spots from the ranking of its previous EP. The septet has placed five consecutive albums on the chart, starting with second EP “Border: Carnival,” which debuted at No. 18. Fourth EP “Dark Blood” was unveiled on May 22 and sold more than 1.32 million copies in the first week, a record for the band. It also earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for recording over 100,000 shipments. In the meantime, the band is planning to kick off its second international tour, “Fate,” with concerts in Seoul late next month. It will then visit Osaka and Tokyo in September and six cities in the US in October. Ive garners 100m views with ‘I Am’ music video

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive surpassed 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “I Am,” the main track from its first full-length album, “I’ve Ive,” according to agency Starship Entertainment on Monday. The music videos for all the main tracks from its three single albums reached the milestone. Those of “Love Dive” and “After Like” received more than 200 million views and that of debut single “Eleven” is closing in on the milestone at over 190 million views. “I Am” swept all major music charts at home and has been on Billboard’s Global 200 for eight weeks in a row, ranking No. 82 on the chart dated June 10. The LP sold over 1.1 million units in a week, becoming the group’s second million-selling album, after their third single, “After Like.” Treasure to roll out 2nd LP in August

(Credit: YG Entertainment)