[Bio USA][Herald Interview] Yposkesi’s 2nd plant to be in full swing in 2025: VP

BOSTON -- Yposkesi, the French contract development and manufacturing arm of Korean biopharmaceutical firm SK pharmteco, expects that its second plant will be at full capacity as the cell and gene therapy market is rapidly evolving, the firm’s executive said.

The SK’s clinical and commercial viral vector manufacturing arm for cell and gene therapies is seeking to capitalize on the growing cell and gene therapy market with its new manufacturing plant, which is under construction near Paris. SK Inc, the majority equity shareholder of the French CDMO, poured $71 million into the new site.

“Our new facility was designed to be very flexible and adaptable to our customer’s needs … With our current pipeline of programs, we expect this facility will be in high demand and we are very confident it will be running at or near full capacity in 2025,” Patrick Lansky, vice president of US sales and marketing at Yposkesi said during an interview with The Korea Herald on Wednesday while attending the 2023 BIO International Convention, which took place in Boston, Massachusetts June 5-8.

The new site is expected to go online early next year after receiving approval from French regulatory authorities. Upon completion, the new plant will double Yposkesi’s production space in its existing facility to 10,000 square meters, which would become one of the largest advance therapy medicinal products facilities in Europe.

A boom seems to be just around the corner for the cell and gene therapy market after overcoming years that funds had been retreating from biotechnology investments.

“I believe the cell and gene therapy market is about to experience incredible growth over the next several years. The financial markets in the past couple of years have made it difficult for many of these companies to expand their pipelines and focus more on their lead programs,” he said.

“However, the expectation is that at least 10 new cell and gene therapy programs will be approved this year and this should lead to greater investment and overall growth in the sector.”