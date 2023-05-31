[Today’s K-pop] SHINee to hold concert after almost 7 years

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

SHINee will meet fans at its sixth standalone concert in Seoul on June 23-25, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. The concert, titled “Perfect Illumination,” will see the veterans go live in front of fans at home for the first time in over 6 1/2 years. Its most recent live gig was the online concert “SHINee World” held more than two years ago. The last day’s performance will be livestreamed online for fans from around the world. Over the weekend, the bandmates greeted fans at a fan meet to celebrate their 15th anniversary. It was the first time in over 4 1/2 years since all four members welcomed their fans together, after having completed their military service. They performed the unpublished single “The Feeling” at the event, raising expectations for their upcoming album -- their eighth -- due next month.

Enhypen to tour from July

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen will host its second international tour from July, announced agency Belift Lab on Wednesday. The “Fate” tour will kick off with concerts in Seoul slated for July 29-30 and the event will be broadcast live as well for fans around the world. It will resume the tour in September for 11 live shows in eight cities in Japan and the US, and is likely to add more destinations as the poster said “More to come.” In Japan, the seven-piece act will go live at Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome in Osaka, a feat for a band that is in its third year of its career. The band came out with the fourth EP “Dark Blood” last week and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions. The album landed atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking as well, as did its five previous albums, the second longest streak for a non-Japanese artist. Psy garners 200m Spotify streams with ‘That That’

(Credit: P Nation)

Psy generated 200 million streams on Spotify with “That That,” which fronted his ninth studio album “Psy 9th,” said agency P Nation on Wednesday. The song features Suga of BTS -- who rapped, co-authored and co-produced the catchy tune -- and topped the iTunes top songs chart in 73 regions when it came out in April 2022. It also hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 80 and UK’s Official Single chart at No. 60. It became the musician’s fifth entry on Billboard’s main songs chart, after debuting on it at No. 2 in 2012 with the megahit “Gangnam Style.” The music video, also featuring Suga, logged 440 million views on YouTube so far after racking up 100 million in a week. In the meantime, Psy will tour nine cities across Korea from June 2023 until Aug. 27.

WEi to mark 6th EP with showcase

(Credit: WE Entertainment)