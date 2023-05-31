BIDF 2023 promotes dance, Busan Expo bid

The Busan International Dance Festival 2023 will be held in Busan from Friday through Sunday, aiming to promote dance and to support Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Orchestrated by the BIDF organizing committee and the Busan city government, the 19th BIDF will feature performances by some 40 dance troupes from around the world at various venues around Busan, including Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center and Busan Citizens Park.

BIDF 2023 is an international event that partners with institutions in Korea and abroad, focusing on promoting artistic values and engaging the public. It aims to foster cultural exchange and experiences between Koreans and foreigners who are not familiar with dancing.

According to an official from the BIDF organizing committee, this year's BIDF stands out for its diverse genres and the countries participating. Participants, about 300 dancers in total, represent a wide range of dance genres, from modern and contemporary dance to folk dance and street dance. Some 60 works are scheduled to be staged during the three-day festival.

Accessibility is another highlight of BIDF 2023. The festival plans to increase public awareness of dance as an art form by showing popular dances like b-boying and b-girling. Traditional Korean court dances and foreign dances such as the MassKara festival dance from the Philippines and Taiwan's Formosan parade dance will immerse visitors in an atmosphere of dance and movement.

BIDF 2023 will also be used as a platform to promote Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo. A one-minute BIDF performance for the 2030 Busan Expo bid, selected through a contest, will be showcased alongside other programs and performances that will share Busan's vision with a global audience.

Shin Eun-Ju, the executive director of the BIDF organizing committee, expressed the intention to exhibit the festival's diverse aspects ahead of its 20th anniversary next year. “The first step is to present 'What the day owes to the night' by Compagnie Herve Koubi, which is debuting for the first time in Asia,” she said.

The long-term goal of BIDF 2023 is to enhance the festival's quality and raise public awareness. Shin Eun-Ju hopes that the citizens of Busan will enjoy the festival with an open mind, especially as Busan becomes the center of attention through the dance festival and its bid for the 2030 Busan Expo.