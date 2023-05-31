 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to release new song 'Take Two' on June 9

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 31, 2023 - 15:05       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 15:05

K-pop band BTS (Big Hit Music)
Global K-pop phenomenon BTS is dropping a new digital single next month, a surprise gift for fans amid its group hiatus.

According to Big Hit Music on Wednesday, BTS will drop a new digital single called "Take Two" on June 9.

"'Take Two' is a song for fans embodying the heartfelt emotions and stories BTS sends to its fans in celebration of its 10th anniversary," Big Hit Music said in a statement released Wednesday.

The septet is set to celebrate its anniversary on June 13.

According to the statement, the song looks back on the days the seven-piece and its fans, collectively named Army, have walked together and their days to come under the theme of "take two."

Last June, BTS dropped an anthology album titled "Proof," rounding out the first chapter of its career and opening the doors to the next. Following "Proof," the members announced that they would halt official group activities to focus on their individual careers and to fulfill their respective military duties.

BTS will drop new digital single
This is the first official group song dropped under BTS' name since the band went on hiatus.

In Wednesday's statement, Big Hit Music explained the new song "delivers the message that if the band's debut in 2013 was their start, the past decade and the second chapter to come has been and will be possible all thanks to Army."

To convey the bandmates' sincere sentiments, the septet's rappers were involved in the song's making. Suga was involved in its production, while RM and J-Hope participated in its composition.

"BTS completed 'Take Two' with gratitude for fans and the love they have shown, and to express the band's wish to stay with its fans," Bit Hit Music added.

Meanwhile, BTS has launched a citywide festival to commemorate its milestone 10th anniversary.

BTS launched its annual festival, "BTS Festa," for its special day. This year, the group has joined hands with the Seoul city government to invite its fans and Seoulites to the celebration.

Starting Wednesday, a series of events and programs will take place both online and in-person around the capital under the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere" until June 17.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
