BTS to release new song 'Take Two' on June 9

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS is dropping a new digital single next month, a surprise gift for fans amid its group hiatus.

According to Big Hit Music on Wednesday, BTS will drop a new digital single called "Take Two" on June 9.

"'Take Two' is a song for fans embodying the heartfelt emotions and stories BTS sends to its fans in celebration of its 10th anniversary," Big Hit Music said in a statement released Wednesday.

The septet is set to celebrate its anniversary on June 13.

According to the statement, the song looks back on the days the seven-piece and its fans, collectively named Army, have walked together and their days to come under the theme of "take two."

Last June, BTS dropped an anthology album titled "Proof," rounding out the first chapter of its career and opening the doors to the next. Following "Proof," the members announced that they would halt official group activities to focus on their individual careers and to fulfill their respective military duties.