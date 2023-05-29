Han Sung Motor-backed students present media art at Plastic Art Seoul

Attendees view the artwork of Dream Gream students, the recipients of Han Sung Motor’s art scholarship program, at the Plastic Art Seoul 2023 fair at Coex in southern Seoul, Friday. (Han Sung Motor)

Recipients of Han Sung Motor’s Dream Gream scholarship showcased their work at Plastic Art Seoul 2023, a Seoul art fair dedicated to sculptures and installations that took place over the weekend.

Han Sung Motor, the official importer of Mercedes-Benz cars here, has sponsored young artistic talents through the program that offers scholarships and mentoring opportunities.

For the latest exhibition, 40 students joined to present media art creations under the theme “The most precious thing in my life 10 years from now.” Each of their works, displayed on an iPad, showed how the works can be changed through an image generator powered by artificial intelligence.

Entering a term like “Oscar-Claude Monet style,” for instance, the AI tool turned a student’s artwork into the French painter’s signature style, creating a new “collaborative” art piece.

And their works were also reinterpreted by Yang Min-ha, a media artist and professor at the University of Seoul who played a mentor role for Dream Gream students.

Yang also displayed his mashup artwork on a separate large media wall, called “Waves of Dreams,” showing his own interpretation of the students’ drawings using the same AI tool.

When visitors moved in front of the motion sensors installed at the bottom of the work, millions of white dots stirred in the form of waves in the same direction as the audience. The dots can symbolize many things, like flower seeds, waves or dreams, Yang said.