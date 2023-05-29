Seventeen to drop new Japanese best album, hold Japan tour

K-pop group Seventeen holds its "Love" meeting with fans at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday. (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop boy band Seventeen is set to continue its odyssey in Japan with its first best-of album and a new concert tour.

The 13-piece band announced the plans during its "Love" fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

Sunday's event marked the last of the group's four-day fan meetings taking place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on May 17-18 and at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, the band's agency Pledis Entertainment said 180,000 fans had attended the four sold-out shows.

Just as with the three previous events, the bandmates packed Sunday night with a stream of performances, games, quizzes and talk sessions for local fans.

Opening the night was the Japanese version of 2018 song "Run to You" and "_World" from its fourth LP reissue "Sector 17."

Following were a lineup of songs that turned the night into a festival not short of an actual gig, including "Oh My!" sung in Japanese, subunit BSS' "Fighting!" joined by Vernon and the band's latest release, "F*ck My Life."

Before closing the night with encores of "'Bout You" and "Campfire," the group addressed their grateful hearts to the crowd.

"We've spent a long time with Carats (the Seventeen fandom), and it's a joy that we could have made so many memories that we'd shared in that time. Thank you for making our dream with us," one of the bandmates was quoted saying in the statement, adding, "Thanks to Carats, the 13 of us are making our dreams come true together."

Just as they were about to leave the stage, the band broke the big news: On Aug. 23, Seventeen's first Japanese best-of album -- a compilation album of its biggest hits -- will come out, followed by the act's year-end concert tour, "Seventeen Tour 'Follow' to Japan.'"

Seventeen's upcoming "Follow" tour will run from September to December in Japan's Saitama, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka.