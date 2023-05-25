New Korean service will quit your job for you

“I’d like to quit my job”

It's a phrase that numerous South Korean workers have likely rehearsed silently in their minds on more than one occasion.

However, the challenge lies not only in mustering the courage to vocalize these words in front of superiors, but in ensuring one's resignation is taken seriously, not brushed off as a mere complaint, and being let go without too much hassle.

Kwon, a 27-year-old who works at a packaging company, is experiencing such difficulties now. Not happy about the workload, she has expressed her will to quit several times, but has not been able.

“Since my contract says that I must give the company at least a one-month notice prior to my preferred job termination date, I did that. But they told me that a month isn’t enough to find a replacement, so they told me they needed more time,” Kwon said in an interview.

Kwon has since found out that the company was not even trying to find a replacement, instead looking for excuses to make her stay longer.

Of course, all working individuals in Korea have the right to quit. No company has the authority to prevent someone from quitting.

Yet, what holds workers like Kwon back is the fear that an unamicable separation could mean trouble in getting out benefits and funds, like severance pay, which they are entitled to.

“I did consider just not showing up at work for a while,” said Kwon. “But I found out that the company could mark me as being absent without due notice, which could mean problems in receiving severance pay in the future.”

Another worker with trouble quitting her job is a 24-year-old woman surnamed Lee, who teaches English at a private academy. Lee has had a few disagreements with her boss and has wanted to quit for some time.

“My boss has very high expectations for my job that I can’t live up to. We’ve argued several times about what my classes should be like,” said Lee.

“I felt that she should hire a different teacher who can arrange their classes to what she wants them to be like, so I’ve numerously said that I wanted to quit. But whenever I said that, her attitude toward me would suddenly change, and she’d start complimenting me in front of everyone about what a great teacher I am -- making me feel bad for wanting to quit in the first place.”

For a peaceful goodbye

For workers like Kwon and Lee in Korea, a new professional service has emerged. They do the quitting on behalf of their clients.

Seoul-based labor law firm ByeBye is a pioneer in the service.

ByeBye offers several services that help workers say “so long” to their companies peacefully. Their “one-stop package” includes a consultation with the firm’s lawyer, delivery of the letter of resignation to the client’s company and the collection of whatever the client is due to receive upon resignation.

The entire service, including legal consultation, is done online or via phone at a set price of 100,000 won ($76). Workers can also choose to use just one of the three services at a cheaper rate.