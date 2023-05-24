Korean dramas’ popularity still strong in Southeast Asia

Though no Korean drama so far this year has created an international sensation to the extent of “Squid Game” (2021), or even “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) or “Reborn Rich” (2022), there are many series that are enjoying popularity overseas, especially in the Southeast Asian market.

Cable channel tvN’s fantasy series “Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938” has landed on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 charts in 19 countries as of Tuesday, according to Studio Dragon, the South Korean producer of the series.

The series centers around a male “gumiho,” Lee Yeon, living in the 21st century Korea. A “gumiho” is a shape-shifting nine-tailed fox and a beloved character from Korean folklore.

“Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938” is the second season of the tvN’s 2020 fantasy series “Tale of the Nine Tailed,” which brings its male lead to the Korean Peninsula in 1938.

The drama topped Amazon Prime Video top 10 charts in Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia and more. It also landed on the streaming service’s top 10 charts in 19 countries as of Tuesday, according to streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.