Entertainment

B.I becomes first K-pop artist to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 23, 2023 - 13:38       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 13:38
B.I will perform at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 10. (131 Label)
B.I will perform at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 10. (131 Label)

K-pop solo artist B.I will perform at Lollapalooza Berlin, one of the biggest music festivals taking place at Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin on September 9-10.

He is the first K-pop artist to perform at the festival, according to 131 Label.

B.I will take the stage on Sept. 10 along with other renowned artists including Imagine Dragons, Macklemore and Jason Derulo.

B.I has previously performed at various hip hop festivals in both South Korea and abroad, including the Amazon Music Festival, the MIK Festival Paris 2023 and the Rolling Loud Festival.

The soloist is also set to drop his second full-length album, “To Die For,” on June 1.

The album comprises a total of 15 tracks led by two title tracks, “Dare to Love” and “Die for love.”

He is expected to perform the latest tracks at the festival in Berlin.

B.I recently wrapped up his tour "L.O.L The Hidden Stage" in six different countries across Asia.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
