 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Defense chief to visit Malaysia for talks on arms cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2023 - 11:54       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 11:54
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks at the general meeting of Korea UNC Friendship Alliance held last Tuesday at Nine Tree Premier ROKAUS Hotel, Yonsan, Seoul (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks at the general meeting of Korea UNC Friendship Alliance held last Tuesday at Nine Tree Premier ROKAUS Hotel, Yonsan, Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will embark on a four-day trip to Malaysia on Monday for talks on arms industry cooperation and attend a contract signing ceremony for Seoul's export of FA-50 light attack aircraft to the country, his ministry said.

During the visit, Lee will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss defense cooperation as he attends the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition at the Langkawi International Airport, according to the ministry.

The five-day exhibition, which begins Tuesday, brings together some 600 defense companies from over 30 countries and is expected to be attended by defense chiefs from seven other countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, it said.

On Tuesday, Lee will attend a final contract signing ceremony for the export deal and express South Korea's willingness to strengthen bilateral arms industry ties with Malaysia, it added.

In February, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, won a deal from Malaysia to supply 18 FA-50 aircraft.

During the exhibition, the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team will perform in an air show, while the Navy's Nojeokbong landing ship will be on display. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114