 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Teacher accused of child abuse for scolding acquitted

Court sees case as educational discipline, not abuse

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 21, 2023 - 14:37       Updated : May 21, 2023 - 14:37
(123rf)
(123rf)

A teacher who was accused on charges of child abuse after scolding students has been ruled not guilty, according to news reports on Sunday, quoting the court's ruling.

A homeroom teacher in his 40s, who works at an elementary school in Ulsan, was accused of child abuse for scolding some students.

The teacher scolded a student who talked during class by making him stand in front of the class and asked other students what the student had done wrong.

Additionally, when the student asked if he could leave school five minutes earlier than the end of the regular class, saying he would be late for a private class, the teacher made him clean the classroom alone as a punishment.

The teacher also scolded another student who got into a fight with other classmates, saying, "I want to hit you guys with a bat when you do not listen to me. Do (your parents) just let you misbehave like this?"

The teacher was charged with emotionally abusing five students 15 times, from March to August 2021.

The Ulsan District Court, however, judged that the teacher's words and actions cannot be regarded as child abuse. As a homeroom teacher, the defendant tried to educate and correct some students’ misbehavior, the court explained.

Some student who were reprimanded showed problematic behaviors, such as stabbing another student’s arm with a pencil, and it had been reported to the teacher by parents. The court saw that the defendant had to scold his students to prevent a recurrence.

"Considering the conversations and texts between the teacher and parents, it seems that the defendant has sincerely tried to educate the students and actively communicated with the parents. Just because some disciplinary actions were not educationally desirable or somewhat excessive, it cannot be evaluated as 'intentional emotional abuse on children,’” the court determined.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114