[5/24] 해설1면

By Edwin Choi
Published : May 21, 2023 - 12:51       Updated : May 21, 2023 - 12:51

Learning about safety

안전에 대해 배우기

Children learn how to use fire extinguishers at the Civic Center in Gwacheon, during the 2023 Gwacheon Children's Safety Festival, May 19. The festival is co-hosted by Gwacheon City and the Ministry of Public Administration and Security, supervised by the Korea Children's Safety Foundation, and the Gwacheon Fire Station, Korea Gas Safety Corporation, and the Gwacheon Women's Reserve Army participate as partners. (Yonhap)

19일 과천시민회관에서 열린 2023년 과천 어린이 안전축제에서 어린이들이 소화기 사용법에 대해 배우고 있다. 축제는 과천시와 행정안전부가 공동으로 주최하고, 한국어린이안전재단이 주관하며, 과천소방서, 한국가스안전공사, 과천시 여성예비군 등이 협력기관으로 참여한다. (연합)



By Edwin Choi (edwin@heraldcorp.com)
