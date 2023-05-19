Yoon harnesses G-7 debut to overcome past disputes with Japan

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, greet officials while boarding the presidential plane at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday, prior to departing for Japan to attend the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is poised to make his debut at the Group of Seven summit, which will be largely overshadowed by Russia's grinding war on Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

But while these geopolitical challenges loom, Yoon has his own separate goal. The president seeks to use his visit to the city of Hiroshima as an opportunity to improve ties between South Korea and Japan, as well as display the two country's concerted efforts to surmount the intricate challenges stemming from bitter historical disputes.

Yoon embarked on his trip to Japan on Friday afternoon to attend the three-day G-7 summit -- which culminates on Sunday -- as an observer.

During his trip, Yoon is scheduled to meet South Korean victims of the 1945 US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the South Korean presidential office said on Friday. It did not give details on the number of participants and the format of the meeting.

Yoon will be the first South Korean president to meet with the survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of civilian casualties.

Koreans were among the second-largest group of victims after the Japanese, many of whom were forcibly brought to Japan to work during World War II under Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

"The meeting shows the president's determination to improve bilateral ties between South Korea and Japan while resolving historical issues," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

"Although South Korea and Japan have opened the door to the future, the meeting symbolically demonstrates the unwavering determination of the two countries to never close the door to the past."

Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have also planned to pay their respects at a memorial stone in the Peace Memorial Park dedicated to the thousands of Korean victims of the atomic bombing.

The joint visit was agreed upon during their May 7 summit in Seoul, marking the first time leaders from South Korea and Japan jointly visit a monument honoring Korean victims. Yoon will also be the first South Korean president to visit such a memorial site.

"The joint visit by the two leaders will provide solace to the Koreans who perished in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and serve as a place for South Korea and Japan to build a future of peace and prosperity together," Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, said on Sunday.

Yoon is set to engage in a summit with Kishida on Sunday, a mere two weeks after their second one-on-one meeting in Seoul. This forthcoming round of leader-to-leader discussions marks the third encounter within a span of two months, following their initial meeting in Tokyo in mid-March, during which they committed to resuming "shuttle diplomacy."