Business

S. Korean, US senior officials discuss AI, tech cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : May 19, 2023 - 10:28       Updated : May 19, 2023 - 10:28
Yun Hyun-soo (left), head of the South Korean foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, poses for a photo during a meeting in Seoul with Seth Center, the deputy envoy for critical and emerging technology from the US State Department, on Thursday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Yun Hyun-soo (left), head of the South Korean foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, poses for a photo during a meeting in Seoul with Seth Center, the deputy envoy for critical and emerging technology from the US State Department, on Thursday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Top officials of South Korea and the United States have discussed ways to bolster technology diplomacy in artificial intelligence and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The director-general-level meeting, held in Seoul the previous day, was attended by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and Seth Center, the deputy envoy for critical and emerging technology of the US State Department.

The two sides discussed cooperation on quantum technology, bioscience and AI as part of follow-up measures to last month's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

