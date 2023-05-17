 Back To Top
Business

STX wins $36m patrol ship order from Peru

By Kim So-yeon
Published : May 18, 2023 - 10:03       Updated : May 18, 2023 - 10:03
From left: STX’s project director Jeon Il-do, Korean Ambassador to Peru Jo Yung-joon, Peruvian Navy Admiral Cesar Benavides and Sima Shipyard’s Deputy Executive Director Gustavo Sara pose for a photo after a deal-signing ceremony held in Chimbote, Peru, Wednesday. (STX)
From left: STX’s project director Jeon Il-do, Korean Ambassador to Peru Jo Yung-joon, Peruvian Navy Admiral Cesar Benavides and Sima Shipyard’s Deputy Executive Director Gustavo Sara pose for a photo after a deal-signing ceremony held in Chimbote, Peru, Wednesday. (STX)

South Korean general trading firm STX said Wednesday it has won an order to produce two 500-ton maritime patrol ships worth a combined $36 million for the Peruvian government.

Having already supplied a total of six maritime patrol ships since 2013, STX said it is securing a firm footing in the Peruvian defense market.

The upcoming diesel-powered seventh and eighth ships – 56.4 meters long and 8.5 meters wide each – have a maximum speed of 23 knots or 42.6 kilometers per hour.

Equipped with two sets of 30-millimeter Remote Controlled Weapon Stations or RCWS and 12.7-millimeter machine guns, the ships will be used to guard Peru's coast, cracking down on illegal fishing and the drug trade while preventing maritime terrorism.

To build the ships, STX will partner with Sima Shipyard, a century-old Peruvian Navy shipyard that manages most of the ships of the Peruvian government. STX will be responsible for designing the ships and supplying key parts, while Sima will build the ships under STX’s supervision.

After two years of construction, the ships are scheduled to be delivered to the Peruvian Navy in the first half of 2025.

As there is a great need for additional patrol ships in Peru, STX plans to win further ship orders that meet the tactical specifications of the Peruvian Navy. Through the technical skills proven from a decade-long partnership with the Peruvian government, STX said it is targeting the Peru and Latin American defense markets based on its abundant local construction experience and timely delivery.

“As STX’s maritime patrol ships increased to six in Peru, the crackdown rate on illegal fishing has jumped from less than 1 percent to more than 15 percent,” an STX official said.

"STX is currently promoting various ships in Latin American countries and Africa as well, and will continue efforts to enhance the reputation of the South Korean defense industry by expanding its presence into military vehicles," he added.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
