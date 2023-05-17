Korea bets on potential of advanced display technologies

The South Korean government is seeking to designate cutting-edge display technologies as “key strategic technologies” to garner aggressive support such as hefty tax cuts and deregulations.

“Displays will be designated as a national advanced strategic technology to encourage private investments, ensuring a stable supply network while supporting policy financing, research and development, and training,” Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a governmental meeting held in central Seoul on Wednesday.

“Though we had maintained the No.1 spot in the global display market share from 2004 to 2020, the competition has intensified as latecomers, including China, are catching up on OLED technology.”

He added the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will announce detailed measures to support the local display industry this week.

South Korea, a nation heavily dependent on exports, has been focusing on boosting the local tech industry to overcome slow exports amid the economic slump.

In March, the National Assembly passed a revision bill, dubbed the Korean version of CHIPS Act, raising the corporate tax break for facility investment in strategic industries including display and chips, nearly doubling the tax cuts.

Additionally, Choo mentioned the government will support small and medium-size enterprises which are facing challenges in exports. Although Korea's exports were expected to recover after China's reopening, they are yet to bounce back due to weak demand from China.

According to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, exports of small and medium-size enterprises fell 7.9 percent on-year in the first quarter of 2023.

“We will work out customized measures centering on financing, infrastructure support,” Choo said.

The government plans to support SMEs which have been showing performance in exports despite the weak economy, easing the regulation on the policy funds offered by the Korea SMEs Startups Agency until next year for the companies with actual export records over $300,000 in the past year.

The SMEs Ministry will offer loans with discounted interest rates for enterprises with actual export records over $100,000.

Choo further highlighted the importance of seafood exports.

"We will strengthen the support for the expansion of blue food exports, meaning marine food resources,” Choo said.

At the meeting, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced the goal of making seafood exports hit $4.5 billion by 2027, up roughly 50 percent from the record high figure of $3.15 billion in 2022. It was the first time for South Korea's seafood exports to surpass the $3 billion mark.

The ministry will support the exports of core seafood products such as gim (dried seaweed pressed into a dark green sheet) and tuna, which already surpass $600 million in exports. It plans to make popular seafood produce, such as oysters and abalone, surpass $100 million in exports.

Meanwhile, the government also plans to reform 23 charges imposed on the public, citing them to be "invalid." Charges are financial obligations other than taxes imposed on goods and services with a purpose of creating specific public benefit.

One of the reforms will expand the exemption for departure charges at airports to people under the age of 6. The exemption will expand to include children under 6 departing from airports and children of under 2 departing from ports.